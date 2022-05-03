Quassy Amusement Park's waterpark, beach set to open May 28

Splash Away Bay features 15 waterslides, a splash pad for children as well as a water play area for all ages.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — A sign of summer! Quassy Amusement Park has announced their waterpark and beach will open Saturday, May 28.

Splash Away Bay features 15 waterslides, a splash pad for children as well as a water play area for all ages.

Later in spring, guests can blast off on Rocket Rapids, the new state-of-the-art water coaster currently under construction adjacent to Saturation Station, the waterpark’s modular interactive attraction. Rocket Rapids was announced last year as part of a large investment in the park's history.

The amusement ride portion of the park opened in late April.

“We’re excited about unveiling this new attraction in June, which incorporates some of the latest technology in waterslides,” said Quassy President Eric Anderson. “Water jets will actually push the two-person rafts uphill and riders will experience some exhilarating drops and high-banked turns.”

In addition, the water coaster features four ProSlide FlyingSAUCER elements for high-speed, accelerating banked turns. The attraction is more than 600 feet in length and has a capacity of 340 persons per hour.

The installation brings to 16 the number of waterslides in Splash Away Bay waterpark, all provided by ProSlide.

The new raft ride is located in an area where the park’s Lakeside Pavilion was situated. The steel pavilion was removed to make way for the project, which also incorporates additional cabana rentals.

