Pedestrian struck, killed on I-84 in Southbury

State police said RIcky Izzard of Milford was walking across the highway when he was struck twice.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — A Milford man is dead after he was struck by two cars on Interstate 84 in Southbury, police said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, 52-year-old Ricky Izzard was standing on the right shoulder and had begun crossing the travel lanes as he was walking northbound.

One vehicle, a Subaru Outback, was driving in the right lane of two while a Toyota Camry was driving in the left lane, behind the Subaru.

According to police, Izzard was then struck by the Subaru in the right lane, then the Toyota in the left lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police at 203-267-2200.

