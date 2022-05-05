U.S. Coast Guard pushes safe boating tips ahead of summer season

On Saturday, The Coast Guard will beholding a safe boating class to get a boater's license and to learn safe water tips.

MILFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is working to make sure everyone stays safe out on the water this summer, emphasizing the importance of safe boating tips.

On Saturday, they're holding a safe boating class to get a boater's license and to learn safe water tips like having the proper equipment, including wearing the right lifejacket.

"Its name is a lifejacket, it’s a lifesaver so we recommend that," said Tom Violante, Flotilla Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

77 percent of fatalities out on the water are a result of not having a safe boating class.

"They haven’t taken a course and the next thing they know their paddle craft is offshore and they’re not here, they’re gone," said Violante. "Once you’re on the water, you’re a boat whether you’re a raft or canoe. Canoes are the leading cause of death."

It's also important to remember to come prepared on the water with the right kind of life-saving tools.

"If you’re in a small boat like a canoe, carry a flashlight, have a PFD, have flares, a cell phone, a radio, even if you’re on a small vessel," said Veronica McCusker, Lieutenant Commander.

Although it may be getting warmer outside, it doesn't mean its safe to go in the water just yet.

"You may have nice, warm weather in the spring, it’s 70 or 75 degrees out but the water is still in the '50s, when you go into that cold water, you may become incapacitated after about 20 minutes," said Mike Gabriel, Division Commander.

The safe boating class is happening Saturday at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary classroom in Milford beginning at 8 a.m.

