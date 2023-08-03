Connecticut Post Mall to implement curfew policy for shoppers under 18

The policy starts Saturday at 4 p.m.

MILFORD, Conn. — When you walk into the doors of Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, you’ll be greeted with a curfew sign for kids.

Come Saturday, those under 18 shopping on Saturdays before 4 p.m. must leave or be joined by a parent or guardian 21 or older at the curfew cutoff time.

“I think it’s a good idea because this mall went downhill with this new generation,” said Christina Strand.

Connecticut Post Mall released a statement saying: “We strive to provide a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for our guests and given a recent increase in large groups of unsupervised youths congregating within the center on Saturday evenings, activating the Parental Escort Policy (PEP) was the appropriate response to prevent further disturbance.”

“A lot of the problem was all the fights breaking out here. For a while, I even stopped coming here for food or anything because of all the fights. Like I felt unsafe even walking around here,” said Strand.

The mall’s policy said that if the age of a youth, parent or legal guardian is in question, the person will be asked for their ID.

Shanique Beckford said this could negatively impact working parents.

“I think it’s going to be a little be inconvenient for working parents especially parents who work after certain hours. Some parents work over night which you know is going to be a problem,” said Beckford.

But she understands safety concerns. “Safety, yeah. Defiantly number one priority,” said Beckford.

Jovanis Quiles said there’s another solution to prevent further disturbances

Those whose age can’t be determined or have no identification will be asked to leave

“Add more security or something. There could be different measurements to go about this situation,” said Quiles.

But despite the reinstated policy, there might be a bigger problem at hand that needs to be addressed.

“I feel like even with the crimes if they can’t get in who’s to say they aren’t going to hang out outside and cause trouble. It’s all in will power. If a person wants to do something they are going to do it, if they don’t want to then they are not going to do it,” said Quiles.

Their policy also states that one adult can supervise up to four kids, and that adult must remain with them at all times.

