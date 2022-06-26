Hundreds gather in Milford Sunday to protest Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

Signs read phrases like 'abortion is healthcare' and 'my body my choice' at a Milford protest Sunday following the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

MILFORD, Conn. — Hundreds gathered at Milford Town Hall Sunday to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade which protected abortion access nationwide.

The decision has led to protests across the country including many in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont spoke in Milford saying elections have consequences and this is not the purpose of the Supreme Court.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds have gathered at the Milford Town Hall to speak out against the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. @GovNedLamont says the court is supposed to protect and expand rights not take them away. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lGqy0IuPyI — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) June 26, 2022

"I thought the court was here to protect our rights, expand our rights. You’re taking away our rights," he said.

The lawn filled with people holding signs and chanting in support of women's rights.

Some drove across the state to attend like Anna Hungerford and Cynthia Petersons from Groton.

"I don’t have control over my own body anymore. I leave it up to other people to decide and I am extremely scared of that," Petersons said.

Hungerford said the decision angered her and says people need to continue to make their voices heard. She said who is elected into office matters.

"Especially when we need to vote in people who are going to care about women," she said.

Jude Antezzo, Bridgeport, was also angered by the ruling.

"Still angry but I want to do something productive with that anger," she said. "Before this happened, I never thought this would be overturned. Not like once. And now it has so I feel like everything is kind of riding on [elections]."

Senator Richard Blumenthal said Sunday abortion rights should be up to each person, not the government. He said nowhere is safe while there are politicians in office who don't support women's rights.

Abortion rights have been legal in Connecticut for more than 30 years.

"I’m very thankful that I’m a resident here because of it. I know that there are some of my friends living down south that really can’t do that," Petersons said.

Senator Blumenthal said the justices are acting as politicians and says no rights will be safe.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said the ruling was expected but still shocking.

"Like all of you, I am angry. I’m heartbroken but I’m fired up and I’m ready to fight and so are all of us," she said. "This was not about protecting life. It’s not about protecting life it’s about stripping power, control, and stripping dignity."

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.