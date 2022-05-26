Fight leads to deadly shooting outside Milford home; suspect arrested: Police

Police were called to an address at Edgefield Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a report of a fight between two people and possible gunfire.

A man is dead and another is charged with his murder after a fight outside of a home in Milford on Wednesday, according to police.

Police were called to an address at Edgefield Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a report of a fight between two people and possible gunfire.

Arriving officers found Justin Spray, 35, on the ground in the side yard of the home. Police said Spray was found to have a gunshot wound to his body. The Milford Fire Department arrived and provided aid to Spray before he was rushed to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries just before 2 p.m.

On scene, police also saw witnesses detaining 29-year-old Matthew Miner. He was immediately taken into custody.

Police found one handgun on the scene with witnesses telling police it was the weapon that was used to shoot Spray.

Miner was processed and charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and altering/removing identification marks on a firearm.

He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Milford Police Department and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Mahoney at (203) 783-4727 or rmahoney@milfordct.gov.

