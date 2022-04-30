Noise, burning complaints escalated into standoff in Milford: Police

Neighbors on Home Acres Avenue were evacuated or told to shelter in place during the situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILFORD, Conn. — A man that barricaded himself inside his home earlier this month in Milford was arrested and arraigned in court on Friday, police announced.

Police have identified that suspect as 52-year-old John Katrick.

At 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, Katrick was accused of playing loud music over a speaker in his driveway, according to police. When police arrived, officers said Katrick refused to speak with them.

Then, police came back to the home a few hours later when someone reported Katrick burning car tires in his backyard. That's when officials said Katrick threatened to kill police if they came onto his property.

Katrick had what was believed to be a rifle in the front window of the residence, officers said.

Neighbors on Home Acres Avenue were evacuated or told to shelter in place during the situation.

This standoff with police lasted over 15 hours, with Katrick eventually surrendering to police around 11 p.m. that night. He was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after for medical care.

Katrick was arrested Friday and was charged with attempted assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, reckless burning and threatening. He was held on a $30,000 bond.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.