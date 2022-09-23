4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation

It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police.

MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police.

KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by Puff City on 874 Boston Post Rd. around 6 a.m.

Just 10 minutes after, Voila Wine and Liquor Store on 975 Bridgeport Ave. was broken into. And Fairway Liquor Mart on 597 Bridgeport Ave. was hit around 6:40 am.

Among the businesses broken into was Puff City, a popular smoke shop on Boston Post Road, where cameras caught these two conducting some after-hours shopping for just over a minute sometime after 5 a.m., according to the owner.

"We're dealing with the aggravation of it now," said Ishik Yildiz, the owner of Puff City.

"The store has been closed since 6 o'clock this morning so we couldn't open it up all day long until the detectives came behind," said Yildiz, who believes those responsible were minors, but police cannot confirm that.

"I have seen this issue at our other locations but not particularly in Milford and we never thought anything like this would happen in Milford," Yildiz said.

He said he might have to consider hardening the outside of his business a bit more but noted the thieves did not get away with much.

"The door probably cost more than the stuff that they actually took," Yildiz said.

That may not be the case at the KS Mart on Naugatuck Avenue.

"They just hit the glass. And they came through the window and they stole all of the expensive cigarettes," said Harry Meda, the manager of KS Mart.

Meda added that vape merchandise was also taken.

"I don't know which stuff is gone. I need to check it right now," he said.

Several blocks away from the convenience store, the cash register at Voilà Wine and Liquors was stolen as part of this spree.

And with Milford police flooding the area, they noticed some suspicious males near another liquor store, where the perpetrators could not penetrate the front door glass with either the rocks that one was throwing or a baseball bat.

"They approached them and the males got in a black vehicle, a black Mercedes that in the end was determined it was stolen out of Bridgeport and the vehicle fled the area," said Officer Marilisa Anania, the Milford Police Department spokesperson.

Police said they believe at least three and possibly four individuals were responsible for the last incident and it's too early to tell if all cases are connected.

