Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

Jeffery the "Positively Peaceful Pitbull' is up for the award after he was rescued in 2010, mere hours before he was set to be euthanized.

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!

In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control.

Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new owner, Michelle Houston.

Jeffrey is also known as "Jeffrey, the Positively Peaceful Pitbull" to his followers.

He is now a rally obedience champ and serves as a therapy dog at numerous Connecticut schools, healthcare systems and other organizations.

Jeffrey has made it to the second round of the competition and is looking to win in the organization's shelter dog category. But, Jeffrey needs your help to make it to the next round and win the national title!

Click here to cast your vote and learn more about Jeffrey's journey.

Voting closes on July 22.

You can follow Jeffrey on Facebook and Instagram.

