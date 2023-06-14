'We're proud to be here' | Milford firefighters hold ceremony to honor the brave, swear in the new

The Milford Fire Department swore in four captains, four battalion chiefs, seven lieutenants, and 16 new firefighters.

MILFORD, Conn. — In the first award ceremony since the pandemic, tonight, the Milford Fire Department held an award ceremony honoring new firefighters and those who have served for many years.

“When they raise their right hand in front of the mayor and the board of fire commissioners, which they will tonight, they're not doing it for awards. They're not doing it for gratification. They're doing it truly, from a sense of pride and honor,” said Adam J. Hansen.

On Wednesday night the Milford Fire Department honored their own for their hard work and selflessness on the job during an awards ceremony. The first one since COVID-19.

“We're happy to be here. We're proud to be here, and we're just happy to highlight some of our individuals receiving an award have never seen this many new hires, and this many promotions of firefighters to the ranks of Lieutenant Captain battalion chief, and so on and so forth,” said Hansen.

Officials say this is the highest recruit and promotion award ceremony in years.

Among the new firefighters is Joseph Dellamonica.

“One of the only things I've ever wanted to do since I was young my father was a police officer in Milford and I just had the urge to get back to my community ever since,” said Dellamonica.

The department made sure to honor those who’ve gone the extra mile while on the job with one Medal of Bravery award, six Meritorious Service Awards, and nine-unit Citations.

