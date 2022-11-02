x
Milford

Milford police investigate report of armed person inside home on Bridgeport Avenue

Police said the person inside the residence was suffering from mental health struggles and may be armed.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford police are at a home where they say a person inside may have a gun and fired a shot. 

According to the department's Facebook page, the incident at the home on Bridgeport Avenue involved a person who appeared to be having mental health struggles. 

The post said that officers saw the person with what they believed to be a shotgun or another type of long gun. 

Officials said that the person reported that one shot had been fired within the home, but police have not confirmed the claim at this time. 

Pedestrian traffic will be restricted from Berwyn Street to Bilyard Street, just north of Bridgeport Avenue. It will also be restricted from Fairview Street to Hayes Drive, south of Bridgeport Avenue. 

Police ask residents and travelers to avoid the area as they continue the investigation.

This is a developing story.

