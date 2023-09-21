Milford officer under investigation over his handling of case before woman's death has resigned

The woman who made the complaint, died days later after her ex-boyfriend allegedly killed her.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer, who was at the center of an investigation connected to a fatal domestic violence case, has resigned.

Officer Scott Knablin, who was placed on leave nine months ago, resigned in July following an investigation in connection with his inaction leading up to the death of Julie Minogue in December 2022.

Minogue died just days after making a complaint to police - and specifically Knablin - that her ex-boyfriend had broken a protective order against him. Her ex-boyfriend, Ewen DeWitt allegedly killed her.

In her complaint, Minogue said DeWitt had sent her 200 text messages over two days. Four days later, Knablin wrote up an arrest warrant for DeWitt and sent it to the state's attorney's office.

The arrest warrant was sent back as officials said they needed more information. Knablin did not refile the arrest warrant or provide the additional information the state's attorney's office sought.

Around two weeks later—DeWitt allegedly killed Minogue with an ax inside her own home. Her children were in the house at the time.

After Minogue’s death, a different officer filed the warrant for Dewitt’s arrest. He has been behind bars since then.

Milford police launched an investigation into how Knablin handled the case.

The Minogue family has filed a lawsuit against the city and the police department, saying they didn’t properly respond to her calls for help leading up to her death.

Knablin had been on administrative leave since December. His resignation was not announced but it was discussed in a board of police commissioners meeting last week.

DeWitt is due in court in November. Police have not responded to a request for comment on Knablin’s resignation and the results of that internal investigation.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.