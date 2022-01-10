Suspects dressed as Amazon delivery workers invade Milford home: Police

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford police are investigating a home invasion that happened on Naugatuck Ave. Monday morning.
Police said it happened mid-morning on the 400 block of Naugatuck Ave.
The victim told police that two armed suspects were dressed in Amazon delivery uniforms and were carrying a package. They forced their way into the home after the victim opened the door to take the delivery, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dancy 203-783-4798, tdancy@milfordct.gov or Det. Mahoney 203-783-4727, rmahoney@milfordct.gov.
