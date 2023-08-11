Milford Stop & Shop donates $10,000 to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

The donation is a $10,000 commission from the sale of a winning $1 million Connecticut scratch ticket.

MILFORD, Connecticut — A Stop & Shop in Milford donated the money they received through a lottery commission sale to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Stop & Shop representatives presented the check to Raquel Rosenblatt, the New England Area executive director for St. Jude.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Stop & Shop and the Milford, Connecticut store team,” Rosenblatt said. “This donation will help accelerate research by St. Jude and impact the quality care provided to patients and their families.”

Milford Stop & Shop manager Jo Ann Caruso said St. Jude had always been "near and dear" to her heart.

“Nothing is worse than to see a young child with cancer", Caruso said. "The worst thing would be for a family to have financial trouble on top of worrying about their child’s health. At St. Jude, parents do not have to pay any bills because everything is funded by donations. I wanted to donate to an organization that would make a great impact, and I believe St. Jude will do great things with this money - and hopefully cure children’s cancer someday.”

St. Jude's leads the way to help the world understand, treat, and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, ensuring parents can focus on helping their child live.

Stop & Shop Communications & Community Relations Director Jennifer Barr said that the donation reflects the grocery's unwavering commitment to stand by the children and their families during their journey towards recovery.

“Together, we believe in making a difference, in turning compassion into action, and in lighting up the path to a brighter and healthier future for every child," Barr said.

