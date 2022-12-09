Milford teen, accused of murdering fellow teen, still has not entered a plea

The pre-trial hearing lasted approximately two minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILFORD, Conn. — 17 year old Raul Valle, a former student athlete from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull, who is accused of murdering Fairfield Prep student athlete Jimmy McGrath at a May house party, has still not entered a plea in this case. But, he was back in Milford Superior Court Monday.

The pre-trial hearing lasted approximately two minutes.

"We've had discussions with the state this morning and there is still some discovery that is being turned over to us as part of the state's ongoing duty," said attorney Kevin Smith, Valle's lawyer.

The defense is expected to receive any remaining evidence the state has not yet disclosed by the end of this week. The state has already turned over roughly one terabyte of digital evidence.

"I think a standard laptop may be has now a terabyte or 2 terabytes," Smith said. "So, we're talking about almost an entire laptop worth of stuff."

Before his hearing today, Valle, who remains free on $2 million bond, but with many restrictions, was kept in a private room in another part of the courthouse to avoid what happened following the last court appearance.

"When we left the courthouse steps and began to walk around the corner in order to go to the car that was in the parking lot, a mob started to gather and harass the family members of my client," said Smith.

McGrath's family and supporters declined to comment as they left the courthouse today. Valle's next scheduled court date is November 1.

"We tell folks be prepared for if it's going to go to trial for that to be anywhere from 18 months to three years down the road from the time it comes in," Smith said.

The stabbing death occurred during a fight between students from Saint Joseph's High School of Trumbull, Shelton High School and Fairfield Prep at a house party.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.