Multivehicle crash in Milford turns fatal: Police

MILFORD, Conn. — A 73-year-old man had died from injuries sustained in a multivehicle crash in Milford on Saturday.

Milford police were called to the intersection of Bridgeport and Cleveland avenues just before 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of a "serious" crash.

Police determined that a Ram 1500 was traveling west on Bridgeport Ave. and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra when it tried to turn left onto Cleveland Ave. The Ram then struck a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver in the Elantra was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries Monday. The deceased driver was identified by police as Edward Henning.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information or who has witnessed this crash is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.

