Milford police officer on leave over handling of complaint before woman's death

Police are conducting an internal investigation into Officer Knablin's timing in processing Minogue's complaint and arrest warrant application.

MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on Dec. 6.

An initial review by investigators found that Minogue went to the police department on Nov. 14 to file a complaint against Dewitt for sending around 200 text messages over a period of two days.

Officer Knablin interviewed Minogue and collected her cell phone records for evidence.

An application for an arrest warrant charging Dewitt with violation of a protective order was completed on Nov. 18. The warrant application was submitted on Nov. 21 to the Ansonia/Milford State's Attorney's Office, and on the same day, it was denied and sent back to Knablin, requesting additional information.

Knablin had the obligation to resubmit the arrest warrant with the additional information requested as soon as possible, according to police, citing their policy.

Police are conducting an internal investigation into Officer Knablin's timing in processing Minogue's complaint and arrest warrant application.

Pending the results of the investigation, Knablin was placed on administrative leave.

The arrest warrant application was transferred to a new detective on Dec. 9 - three days after Minogue was killed - and a new warrant was drafted. The final arrest warrant was completed and signed by the State's Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

The warrant charged Dewitt with violation of a protective order and harassment for allegedly sending her over 200 text messages over a period of two days.

The initial protective order was issued on Jan. 15, 2021.

Dewitt is currently held on a $1.5 million for the most recent charges and a $5 million bond on murder and home invasion charges.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.