Summer-like weather brings thousands out to the beach

Silver Sands State Beach was near capacity Monday as families enjoyed the summerlike weather for the three-day weekend.

MILFORD, Conn. — The unofficial start of summer stated with summerlike weather. People from across the region flocked to the shoreline. Nearly a dozen state parks were at capacity by midday.

Lifeguards are back to keep a watch on little crab collectors like Anthony, Tom, and Lucas of Newtown.

“We’re building a whole city of sandcastles,” Anthony said.

From grilling on the lawn to games of catch and volleyball. Memorial Day weekend setting the tone for a summer of fun.

“Getting the boys together, we’re going to play some softball games, maybe come to the beach, have a nice little Cape Cod trip,” said Alex Holms of Trumbull.

Lexi Strengowski of Derby said, “I go to UConn, so very cold up there. No beaches. I live in the sticks, so it’s so great to come back to the beach. I love the beach. I love the summer. I’m like a summer girl. My birthday is in the summer. I’m so excited to be here.”

But schools and businesses are closed for a reason.

“There’s not too many of us Korean vets left,” said Joseph G of Cheshire, sitting on a bench donning a red Marines hat.

“It means that we should honor our befallen heroes and I’m from the Korean War era—a long time ago 70 years ago.”

New Park ConneCT shuttle service takes Metro-North riders to three state beaches including Silver Sands.

Parking is free for Connecticut residents and $22 a day for others during weekends and holidays.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.