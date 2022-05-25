x
Milford

Suspect in custody after Milford shooting, police say

The shooting took place on Edgewood Avenue. Police are asked to avoid the area.
Credit: FOX61

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police arrested a suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said they received a 911 call about a person being shot on Edgefield Avenue. They said a suspect was arrested, however, they advised residents to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

