Suspect in custody after Milford shooting, police say

The shooting took place on Edgewood Avenue. Police are asked to avoid the area.

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police arrested a suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a 911 call about a person being shot on Edgefield Avenue. They said a suspect was arrested, however, they advised residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Milford Police Officers and Detectives are currently on scene at 83 Edgefield Ave investigating a 911 call involving one person shot. One suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area as this is still an active investigation. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) May 25, 2022

