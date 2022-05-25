Suspect in custody after Milford shooting, police say

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police arrested a suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they received a 911 call about a person being shot on Edgefield Avenue. They said a suspect was arrested, however, they advised residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.