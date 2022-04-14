Tractor-trailer falls from I-95 onto Rt. 1 in Milford

A driver attempting to pass a car and truck, struck both, sending the truck over the railing.

MILFORD, Conn. — A tractor-trailer that was struck by a passenger car passing on the shoulder of the highway, rolled over the overpass and fell on the roadway below Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police said the tractor-trailer was the first in a line of three vehicles north of Exit 39B on Interstate 95 South. The truck was being followed by a Honda and then a Toyota. The Toyota attempted to pass the Honda and the truck on the right shoulder of the highway.

It sideswiped the Honda, and struck the rear of the truck, police said. The truck lost control and rolled over the metal guard beam, coming to rest upside down on Route 1 below.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man from Hartford, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with minor injuries.

