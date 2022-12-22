Winter storm poses challenges for Connecticut shoreline

Electric crews like United Illuminating are anticipating up to 15,000 customers, or about five percent could experience power outages in the upcoming storm.

MILFORD, Conn. — The incoming storm is not deterring people’s holiday spirits on the coastline.

“We’ve been through snow storms and blizzards,” said Jennelle Dacunha.

Dacunha has been living in Milford for almost 30 years. She’s no stranger to the weather that’s expected to come.

“We’re going to stay inside and keep warm. Let the husband handle the rest,” said Dacunha.

She’s talking about letting down the holiday inflatables in their front yard. The big storm, which is causing major problems in other parts of the country, is expected to bring gusting winds, heavy rain, and possible flooding to the area.

“The last wind storm we had, he took them all down and put them back up. He’ll probably end up taking them down early this year,” said Dacunha.

Taking them down is something their daughter isn’t too happy about.

“He better not,” she said.

Others aren’t too happy about this weather.

“I lived here my entire life but I don’t like the winter,” said Jennifer Foster.

Foster is prepping for the freezing temperatures to come too, buying bags of snowmelt to lay down once the rain stops, and the bitter cold settles in.

“Put it on the driveway the front porch there where it gets all icy so you don’t slip and fall,” said Foster.

Electric crews like United Illuminating are prepared for this storm. They are anticipating up to 15,000 customers, or about five percent could experience power outages in the upcoming storm.

“Our resources are ready to respond tonight to help clear roads and make things safe and the restoration hard in the morning as the weather passes through,” said Chuck Eves with UI.

Officials are asking people to stay inside during the duration of this storm even if their power does go out.

