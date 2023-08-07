Mosquitos carrying West Nile found in Branford, East Haven

The mosquitoes were collected on July 27 on the Hosley Avenue site in Branford and the Kenneth Street area of East Haven.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus have been found in Branford and East Haven according to the East Shore District Health Department.

Officials said the mosquitoes were collected on July 27 at the Hosley Avenue site in Branford and the Kenneth Street area of East Haven. The species of mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can be found in a wide variety of places, such as old tires, stagnant pools of groundwater, artificial containers, or catch basins.

According to health department, the warm weather, high humidity, and frequent rainfall have created ideal conditions that are conducive to the spreading of West Nile Virus infected mosquitos. As of Monday, there have not been any human cases in Connecticut this summer.

In 2014, there were six human cases in Connecticut; one of those was a resident of East Haven. People are most vulnerable to the West Nile Virus in August and September. Officials said there are ways to protect yourself.

Minimize time spent outdoors around dusk and dawn.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when and where mosquitoes are most active.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent containing DEE when it is necessary to be outdoors.

The Health District is also advising that people continue eliminating stagnant water in and around their properties.

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers.

Clean clogged roof gutters

Turn over plastic wading pools, wheelbarrows, etc.

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used, including pool covers.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water on your property.

Mosquitoes are collected approximately every 10 days. The towns of Branford and East Haven have funded a mosquito larvicide program that includes application of larvicide to mosquito breeding areas, as well as storm water catch basin larvicide treatments.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.