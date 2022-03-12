Mother of murdered Naugatuck baby says arrest made before birthday brings 'justice'

Community members gathered in Naugatuck Saturday on what would have been Camilla Francisquini's first birthday.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The mother of Camilla Francisquini thanked the community for its support following the murder of the 11-month-old in her Naugatuck home in November.

Dozens of people gathered at the Naugatuck Green Saturday on what would have been Camilla's first birthday to honor and pray for her and the family. The accused killer, her father, Christopher Francisquini, was taken into custody in Waterbury Friday after weeks on the run.

Camilla's mom, Kristyl, was emotional as prayers were read and 'Amazing Grace' was played at the vigil. She was comforted by other emotional family members. The family is not sharing the last name of the mother.

"I didn’t know what I was going to do and I really thank y’all. I really thank y’all. I appreciate everything. And I’ve been trying not to cry and everything because I want to keep my baby's smile and laughter. That’s all she did. She hardly cried. She mainly laughed," the mom said.

Her mother, Kristyl, thanked the community for their support. She said the best birthday gift for her daughter is “justice.” pic.twitter.com/Xt65Y8FOlr — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) December 3, 2022

"It’s kind of hard because every day you see your daughter every day and then one day it just stops. I don’t know how I’m going to do it," she said. "Hopefully one-day things will get better."

Police have been looking for Christopher Francisquini since the murder on November 18th. The FBI was offering a $25,000 award for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the 31-year-old. He's accused of stabbing, choking, and dismembering Camilla. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant that charges Francisquini with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Francisquini was taken into custody at a bus stop in Waterbury Friday afternoon. He's being held on a $5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

He was last spotted in New Haven shortly after the murder. His abandoned vehicle was found on I-91 near exit 8 in New Haven. Police have been calling on community members to keep their eyes out for Francisquini and notify police if they saw him, which is how he was caught Friday.

"Without y’all, there wouldn’t have been justice and that’s the best birthday gift I could give my baby," Kristyl said.

People brought balloons and candles to the vigil and dressed in pink for Camilla. Mayor N. Warren "Pete" Hess III said the community is bonding together to give strength to each other and the family.

"No town is immune from tragedy," he said. "We have swarms of great people. Just look tonight. A very tight-knit community. We always come together. especially in times of tragedy."

Makayla Edwards and her mother Niry Hernandez came from Beacon Falls with 'Happy Birthday' balloons for Camilla, who was laid to rest last weekend.

"She’s never going to have another birthday like this at all, which is very sad so just in spirit to give her something that she would have wanted for her birthday," Edwards said. "Hopefully they give justice to that poor baby."

"It’s really sad and really heartbreaking and I couldn’t imagine what the family are going through with such a big loss," Hernandez said. "I have children, grandchildren around her age, and we wanted to show our support to the community as well as to the family."

