Police investigate New Haven shooting after multiple people injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Multiple victims are injured after a shooting that took place in New Haven Monday night, police say.

Police were called to the 100 block of Beers Street, in the Dwight Neighborhood, around 10:15 p.m. FOX61's Gaby Molina says numerous officers were processing the scene and knocking on doors seeking witnesses.

Police confirmed multiple victims, but the exact number of people injured and the severity of their injuries were not yet available.

Additional information is not yet known.

This is a Breaking News story. Check back for updates.

