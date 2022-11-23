Police, feds continue search for man accused of brutally killing 11-month-old daughter

Social services said they did not have a prior relationship with this family, meaning there was no record of any issues to the child’s safety before her murder.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues Wednesday for the Naugatuck man accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter.

The manhunt for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini has been going on for six days. Naugatuck police have not released any further details on the investigation since the press conference Monday morning.

Police say the details of the murder are extremely graphic, saying he choked, stabbed, and dismembered the girl. They tell us while they know the details are brutal and hard to hear, they want the public to know them because that shows how serious the case is and how dangerous this man can be.

The baby, Camilla Francisquini, was set to celebrate her first birthday next Saturday. Police have not yet released a photo of her.

Police said Camilla's death was reported by a family member inside the house around 11:30 Friday morning. According to officials, this is when Francisquini got in a car and started to run.

Naugatuck officials said Monday they have only seen him twice since the report was called in.

Those sightings include Friday afternoon when he ditched his car on the side of Interstate 91 in New Haven and ran into the woods, then again that evening when he was spotted walking down Quinnipiac Avenue.

Due to being on special parole, Francisquini is required to wear an ankle monitor, but during a dispute with the mother earlier that morning in Waterbury, he ripped off the ankle monitor and destroyed his cell phone.

Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said this suspect is considered very dangerous.

“He does have an extensive history of violent acts; this offender was somebody who has an extensive criminal history and has shown disregard for the safety of others,” McAllister said.

When asked if they believe he has fled Connecticut, police say they aren’t ruling anything out. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting, giving local law enforcement national assistance.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) wants to remind people in the wake of Camilla’s death that it’s important to remember protecting children is a priority.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of baby Camilla reinforce to us all that protecting children by empowering and supporting families must remain the priority throughout our communities,” said DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes.

McAllister said this is a case that has a lot of difficult and unanswered questions when it comes to determining a motive.

“I think that’s a question we are all struggling with at this point of what would lead somebody to do this, much less to their own child,” McAllister said.

Naugatuck police, the FBI, and all assisting agencies still need the public’s help.

If you’ve seen Francisquini, they want you to call 911 immediately so the agencies investigating can get him into custody and bring justice to baby Camilla.

