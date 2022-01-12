Justice for Camilla | Naugatuck police ask community to wear pink Saturday to honor Camilla's memory

Camilla was killed on November 18, less than a month before her first birthday. The hunt for her father, accused of killing her, remains active.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Naugatuck Police Department is calling on the community to wear pink on Saturday in a show of support for slain baby Camilla.

In a press conference Thursday, Chief of Police C. Colin McAllister said the department was wearing pink on their armbands with the words "Justice for Camilla."

McAllister said the pink would be worn until Christopher Francisquini, Camilla's father and accused killer, was found and brought to justice.

Camilla was killed on November 18 at home in Naugatuck at 11 months old. Saturday, December 3, would have been her first birthday.

“Since yesterday’s press conference, there has been an overwhelming amount of inquiries into the pink Camilla bracelets [Naugatuck police] officers are wearing to show support to Camilla’s family and help remind them of their mission as they seek Justice for Camilla," said the Naugatuck Police Department. "While these bracelets are not for sale to the public at this time, orders have been made to obtain more in the coming days, and we will notify the public when they become available."

The department said that in the meantime, to honor what would have been Camilla's first birthday, the community is asked to wear pink on Saturday and/or display pink lights throughout the town while at the tree lighting ceremony on the town green at 5 p.m.

Francisquini hasn't been seen since the night of Camilla's murder after his car was found abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven. Cameras caught him walking down a street, and police said he was also seen walking around the New Haven Green.

The FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Francisquini's capture. A Naugatuck business is also offering a reward for justice. The Station Restaurant said on their Facebook page that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Francisquini's capture.

The FBI said Thursday that federal, state, and local law enforcement continue the search for Francisquini and said that anyone who may be harboring him or helping him is putting themselves at legal and physical risk.

Assistant field agent Michael Butch appealed to Francisquini at the press conference, calling on Francisquini to turn himself in because they would not stop searching until he was found.

Anyone who sees Francisquini or encounters him is asked not to engage as he is considered dangerous. People should call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI if they have any information on Francisquini's whereabouts.

