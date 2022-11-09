Naugatuck High goes into lockdown

Parents were notified of the school's status.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck High School was placed in lockdown for a police investigation Wednesday afternoon, however the mayor said the situation "has been resolved."

FOX61 crews on the scene said parents were notified of the lockdown, and told that there was allegedly someone with a weapon in the school.

Naugatuck Police posted on Facebook, "At this time there is an active criminal investigation taking place at the high school that is being taken seriously. At this time the high school is in lock down there is no threat to the students. Avoid the area."

Mayor Pete Hess tells FOX61 that he believes, "incident has been resolved."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

