3 Hartford men charged in Naugatuck car break-in that left a man in a coma

Police said 42-year-old Brandon Guth was struck and critically injured by a sedan after he confronted suspects trying to break into his vehicle.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Three men from Hartford are facing several charges after a July car break-in left a Naugatuck man in a coma, police said.

The incident happened on July 12, just after 4:30 a.m. on Alma Street. Officers were called to the area after a report of a person being struck by a car.

Investigators learned that 42-year-old Brandon Guth had left his home to confront the suspects who were trying to burglarize his vehicle.

According to police, Guth was then intentionally struck by a black sedan. The vehicle then drove away from the scene before police could arrive.

Guth suffered severe injuries and was in a coma following the incident.

The next day, police announced that they had seized the black sedan that struck Guth.

Thursday, Naugatuck police announced that three suspects, all from Hartford, were identified and charged in relation to the hit-and-run.

Dallas Rodriguez, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, evading responsibility, reckless driving, second-degree larceny, driving without a license, seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit a burglary, and seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Rodriguez was held on a $350,000 bond and is expected in court Thursday.

John Santos, 23, was arrested on September 16 and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit a robbery, and seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Santos was held on a $250,000 bond and was seen in court on Monday.

TaJay Hunter, 22, was already being held at Hartford Correctional on unrelated criminal charges. He is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit a robbery, and seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Hunter is expected in court on Friday.

Naugatuck police said in a statement regarding the investigation:

We commend the hard work and coordinated efforts of our Naugatuck Police Detectives, especially lead investigator Detective McGarvey, the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, CSP Major Crime Division, who all spent countless hours investigating this incident. We also thank the community for sending tips, videos and information that helped us successfully bring these suspects to justice.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.



