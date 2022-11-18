x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Manhunt underway for homicide suspect in Naugatuck after death of 1-year-old

Police said the search for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini stems from an "incident" earlier Friday morning.
Credit: FOX61

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old. 

Officials said 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini should not be approached but instead, anyone who sees him or knows his location to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010, or callers can dial 911. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Francisquini is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate BF81275.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is on the scene assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

￼ *UPDATE 1:27 PM* Below is a photograph of the suspect Christopher. At this time we can confirm the deceased is a 1...

Posted by Naugatuck Police Department on Friday, November 18, 2022

RELATED: 1 person critically injured in shooting near Hartford elementary school: Police

RELATED: 1 dead after apartment fire in Plainfield: Police

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

More Videos

In Other News

Police searching for suspect that shot an undercover officer in Waterbury

Before You Leave, Check This Out