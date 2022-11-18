Manhunt underway for homicide suspect in Naugatuck after death of 1-year-old

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old.
Officials said 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini should not be approached but instead, anyone who sees him or knows his location to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010, or callers can dial 911.
Francisquini is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate BF81275.
Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is on the scene assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story.
