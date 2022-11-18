Manhunt underway for homicide suspect in Naugatuck after death of 1-year-old

Police said the search for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini stems from an "incident" earlier Friday morning.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old.

Officials said 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini should not be approached but instead, anyone who sees him or knows his location to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010, or callers can dial 911.

Francisquini is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate BF81275.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is on the scene assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

￼ *UPDATE 1:27 PM* Below is a photograph of the suspect Christopher. At this time we can confirm the deceased is a 1... Posted by Naugatuck Police Department on Friday, November 18, 2022

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.