Naugatuck kennel owner faces charge of killing animal say police

David Rivera was charged in May with other crimes against animals.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck kennel owner who is already facing a variety of charges connected to the training facility he owns, was arrested Saturday on a charge of animal abuse.

David Rivera turned himself in to police and was charged with malicious wounding/ killing of an animal. Police said the charge is part of the original investigation into Black Rock Canine Training after an additional report of animal abuse was made.

The dog's owner told police the dog was injured and abused after it had been at of Rivera's training facility in 2021.

Rivera is scheduled in court on August 25.

Naugatuck police said they are continuing their investigation into the Black Rock Canine Training facility.

At the time of his arrest in May, Rivera was a New Canaan police officer. He was charged with conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, first-degree reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to commit euthanization of a canine. At the same time, Daniel Luna, 38, the general manager of the facility, was charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, four counts of conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, first-degree reckless endangerment, four counts of unlawful euthanization of a canine, four counts of conspiracy to commit euthanization of a canine and third-degree identity theft.

David Rivera Sr., 57, was charged with second-degree threatening and two counts of breach of peace after police responded to the kennel in May for reports that Rivera was threatening a current and a former employee with a knife.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

