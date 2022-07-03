Naugatuck Police investigate shots fired incident

Police said it is believed that multiple people were arguing before shots were fired and then left in a black SUV.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police were dispatched to Southwood Apartment Complex on Rubber Avenue Sunday morning to investigate a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that a firearm had been discharged, police said.

Police said they did not locate any victims or suspects at the scene, but it is believed that multiple people were arguing before shots were fired and then left in a black SUV.

Police ask residents of Southwood Apartment Complex to check home video footage for any suspicious activity that would be helpful to the investigation.

Naugatuck Police detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding victims or suspects involved in this incident to contact lead investigator Detective John Williams at 203-720-2594 or our confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

