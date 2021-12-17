Naugatuck teen charged following social media threat investigation

Police said the posts circulated on social media Thursday night. The teen was charged with breach of peace.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A 13-year-old from Naugatuck is facing charges after police said he had posted a threat on social media.

Police said they learned of the social media posts circulating Thursday night. While investigating, they identified the 13-year-old who was reportedly responsible for the threat.

According to police, the threat suggested fellow students at City Hill School stay home Friday because of "what he might do."

The teen was charged with breach of peace and will appear in court Friday.

In response to the threat, Naugatuck police have been posted at schools out of an abundance of caution.

Naugatuck is not the only Connecticut town that's seen either a cancelation of classes or an increased police presence over school threats.

Norwich Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after a reported social media threat from a middle school student on Snapchat.

Region 10 schools in Burlington and Harwinton also announced that classes were canceled Friday following reported threats that specifically targeted the district.

Threats targeting schools across the country reportedly went viral on TikTok on Thursday, prompting an increased police presence at several school districts across the state including South Windsor and Wallingford.

The TikTok videos were the latest in what has been several recent incidents of school threats in the state.

