3 teens charged with stealing a car, assaulting a K-9 in Naugatuck

Police said one of the teen suspects assaulted a tracking K-9 as they were arrested, resulting in minor injuries.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Three teens are facing charges after stealing a car and assaulting a Naugatuck police dog during their arrest, according to police.

Around 10:15 p.m., a Naugatuck officer in the area of South Main Street and Maple Street was told there was a stolen car in the area.

Naugatuck officers then found the car nearby on Route 8 southbound, adjacent to the Naugatuck River. The car was found crashed into a guardrail, and police believed the suspects ran into the river to avoid officers.

Naugatuck K-9 police dog "Tommy" and his handler were brought in to track down the suspects: two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

During the arrest, one of the teens allegedly assaulted the dog, who suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Officers searched the area for additional evidence and found two fake but realistic guns. The teens were each charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. One of the teens faces an additional charge of illegal injury to a peace officer animal.

Two of the teens were released to their parents, and the third suspect was taken to Bridgeport Detention Center, police said.

