Woman breaks into Naugatuck home, steals liquor, resists arrest: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn — A 21-year-old intoxicated woman was arrested after she allegedly forced entry into a Naugatuck home and began drinking alcohol from the fridge, which she claimed to be a friend's residence, police said.

On Saturday at around 2 a.m. the Naugatuck woman, Ashley Schultz broke into the home leaving damaged doors and windows, police said. Schultz fled before the police arrived but was found on foot a short distance from the scene.

Police said Schultz was uncooperative and combative with officers. She bit a police officer and then bit a Naugatuck EMS EMT while they were trying to treat her.

Schultz was taken to an area hospital due to her intoxicated state. She was later arrested, and charged with Burglary in the 2nd, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd, two counts of Assault on Public Safety/ Emergency Services.

Schultz was held on a $150,000 bond and will appear at Waterbury Court on August 15.

