Some New Haven area communities hit hard by rainfall

Some vehicles ended up stuck after trying to drive through flooded roads.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven area saw heavy rain, resulting in flooding in some parts of the city and surrounding communities on Tuesday. It slowed down some work commuters and travelers alike on both the roads and railways.

Train service was impacted Tuesday morning as service from the State Street Station, just several blocks from Union Station, was paused due to flooding for a while. And other spots in the city that typically flood did so again.

"It's really critical not to drive through flooded areas," said New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana.

However, some vehicles ended up stuck after trying to drive through flooded roads.

FOX61's Julia LeBlanc had to call 911 to rescue the woman stuck in her car near IKEA.

"We can't tell the police department to block every location so what we do is put barricades up and when we put barricades up and people don't see a police officer, they drive around it because everyone's in a hurry," Fontana added.

That includes a man who got stuck in his SUV near the post office on Brewery Street.

The thankful man, named Lee, told FOX61, "I am alive. I didn't drown. I climbed out the window but I am late for work."

"Being late to work is better than not getting there at all," Fontana responded.

Getting anywhere on the highways was a slow go, too.

"Hah! Man is it wet," exclaimed a New Jersey man at the Milford rest area along Interstate 95 north.

Drivers were reacquainting themselves with wet weather.

"It feels that way," said a woman heading to Massachusetts. "I'm in the middle lane and I have to stay in it. It's too scary to be in the left lane right now."

"We thought this would be a good day to go to Cape Cod because it's after the Labor Day traffic but now there's car accidents because of the rain," said a New Jersey woman.

Woodbridge reported seven inches of rain by mid-afternoon. Fontana said New Haven received a very quick four inches of rain as of early Tuesday morning.

"We will work through it you know we're just asking people for some patience and to really take safety being the number one precaution," Fontana said.

The next high tide in New Haven will be at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

