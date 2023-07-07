x
New Haven County

New shelter for homeless opens in New Haven

The new shelter on Terminal Lane has 50 beds.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A new emergency shelter opened in New Haven Friday, giving people without a place to stay, a bed for the night. 

The facility which will house 50 people opened at 209 Terminal Lane. The shelter is open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week and is owned by Columbus House

Showers are available along with snacks and a continental breakfast. The beds are available by referral only, with no walk-ins. Beds are available only to those over the age of 21.

In addition to emergency housing accommodations, people will also be able to get connected to medical care, public assistance and other services that will support their transition to longer-term housing.

Staff is provided by Upon This Rock Ministries.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News.

