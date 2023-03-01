New Haven man arrested in 2021 Hamden homicide shooting

Ryan Moore was in custody on unrelated charges when he was arrested in the victim's 2021 death on Wednesday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A New Haven man has been arrested in the shooting death of another local man in August 2021, according to Hamden police.

Police arrested Ryan Moore, 35, of New Haven on Wednesday. He is accused of fatally shooting Tyishoun Matheney, who was 27, multiple times after an alleged "heated" argument.

The shooting happened on Aug. 8, 2021, shortly after midnight. Hamden police responded to Goodrich and Butler streets for a report of a gunshot victim. Matheney was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours after the incident.

Multiple agencies helped Hamden police with the investigation, including New Haven police, the Department of Correction, and the New Haven FBI.

Moore was in custody on unrelated charges when he was arrested in Matheney's death on Wednesday. He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Moore was held on a $2.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court later in March.

