New Haven man dead after fall from bridge, struck by car on Route 15

Police said the man had been involved in a crash on the overpass above Route 15. It's unknown at this time why he fell.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — A New Haven man is dead after police said he fell from a bridge following a car crash in Woodbridge.

State police were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of exit 58 on the report of a man in the road.

When they got to the scene, police found 42-year-old Carmelo Agosto in the righthand travel lane with injuries "consistent of being struck by a motor vehicle." The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.



Police learned that Agosto had been involved in a collision on the Route 114 overpass above Route 15. For unknown reasons, Agosto fell from the overpass into the right travel lane where he was struck by an SUV, police said.

Agosto was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to police.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call state police at 203-393-4200.

