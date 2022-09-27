$100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered in New Haven police van

Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in the city June 19, when he was injured as the van driver braked suddenly.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Lawyers for Randy Cox, a Black man who was paralyzed from the chest down in June when a police van without seat belts braked suddenly, filed a $100 million lawsuit Tuesday against the city of New Haven.

On Sept. 15, Cox family attorney Ben Crump promised a lawsuit against the City of New Haven within about a week and a half. Promise kept.

Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in the city June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard, apparently to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Cox's legal team is still in talks with the city but filed a federal negligence lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court to make sure Cox is compensated for his suffering.

Flanked by Randy Cox's family, Crump said doctors tell their legal team the medical care necessary to simply sustain Randy, who is now a paraplegic, will cost $20-$30 million.

“If we say we respect life and respect Randy Cox’s life experiences and people like Randy Cox, similarly situated, then we have to show that by action, not just by rhetoric," Crump said. “Not just say we care about Black lives, but we have an actual duty in New Haven and throughout America to show that we believe Black lives matter.”

In the lawsuit, the city and the officers involved in Cox's transport are accused of negligence, recklessness, use of excessive force, denial of medical treatment and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The $100 million civil suit was the same amount as one Crump filed on behalf of George Floyd's family against the city of Minneapolis and officers involved in that case. That suit was settled for $27 million. It's too early to tell, but one person close to to the case feels any Cox settlement would have to be for a higher amount because the victim in this case is still alive and needs round the clock care.

"At some point in time as happens in almost every civil case, whether sooner rather than later, I can't tell you the particular timing here, there will be come a time when settlement will be discussed," said attorney Patricia King, from the Corporation Counsel for the city of New Haven.

Cox’s supporters say the police mocked his cries for help after he was injured and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries. Police video shows the officers dragged him by his feet from the van and placed him in a holding cell at the police department before paramedics finally took him to a hospital.

The 29-page suit was filed in Federal court in New Haven on Tuesday.

“The treatment of Mr. Cox while in the custody of the New Haven Police Department was completely unacceptable, and the City of New Haven is deeply committed to doing everything within its power to ensure an incident like this never happens again,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

LaToya Boomer, Cox’s sister, said, “We don’t want any lip service; we want action. The action can’t come from me, it has to come from the people have those jobs, being the mayor or the police commission or someone with any of those titles. I’ll be waiting.”

"Do what's right for my son," said Doreen Coleman, Cox's mother.

And that process includes discussions with the Cox legal team while the city waits to hear whether the states attorney is going to file criminal charges against the five officers involved. Elicker says that states attorney's decision could be made by the second week of October.

The case drew outrage from civil rights advocates like the NAACP, along with comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Gray, who was also Black, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van.

New Haven officials announced a series of police reforms this summer stemming from the case, including eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports and using marked police vehicles instead. They also require officers to immediately call for an ambulance to respond to their location if the prisoner requests or appears to need medical aid.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.