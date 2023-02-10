17-year-old shot in New Haven, injury non-life threatening: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old was shot in the hand in a drive-by shooting on Friday evening in New Haven, police said.
New Haven police said at 4:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Townsend Street to investigate a person shot. Officers found a 17-year-old New Haven resident who had been shot in the hand. The teenager told officers he was outside his residence when he was shot by someone driving by in a vehicle.
The teen was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital and medical personnel told officers that his gunshot wound wasn't life-threatening.
Police ask that anyone with information on this incident call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).
