2 people evacuated from New Haven building fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters rescued two people from a commercial building in New Haven during a fire on Wednesday night.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said the fire occurred at 285 Poplar Street at what was supposed to be a vacant building. There was heavy fire on arrival, and a second alarm was struck. They then got reports of people trapped inside and 2 squatters were found and evacuated by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

Chief Alston said the roof collapsed and firefighters "went defensive" -- operating only from the outside. The fire is out as of now except for possible hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the streets around the buildings are currently closed while the New Haven Department of Public Works salts and sands them, as the water from the firefighting operations has frozen over.

