2 University of New Haven students killed, multiple injured after car crash in Massachusetts

The accident happened on Route 7 in Sheffield, MA on Tuesday morning.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two University of New Haven graduate students were killed on Tuesday in an early morning accident in Massachusetts. Four other UNH graduate students who were in the minivan were injured and are being treated in a Massachusetts hospital.

A seventh passenger in the minivan who went to another university was also killed in the accident on Route 7 near Sheffield, MA. Massachusetts authorities are conducting an investigation into the crash.

Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, a business analytics graduate student from Rajahmundry Urban, India, and Pavani Gullapally, 22, a civil engineering graduate student from Warangal, India, were the two UNH students who succumbed to their injuries from the crash and died.

The status of each injured student has not been announced.

This is a developing story.

