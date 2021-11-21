2nd alarm blaze at former Winchester Building in New Haven: officials

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven firefighters are battling a 2nd alarm fire at the former Winchester Building on the corner of Mansfield and Munson streets Sunday evening.
The call came in at around 8 p.m., and a 2nd alarm was called about 25 minutes later, officials said. The building is vacant.
The Winchester Building is a four-story building where rifles used to be manufactured. It was closed down by the U.S. Repeating Arms. Co. in March 2006.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.