6 people displaced after New Haven fire

3 firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Three firefighters received minor injuries and six people were displaced following an overnight fire on Sherman Avenue that seriously damaged a multi-family home.

Officials said that firefighters responded to a large house fire on 387 Sherman Ave. in New Haven around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Heavy fire was on the first and second floor and spreading to the third floor when they arrived.

Firefighters had difficulty containing the fire due to the size of the building as well as live downed powerlines. The fire became a three-alarm incident, according to the New Haven Fire Dept.

Officials said the fire was knocked down around 1 a.m. The house had heavy damage overall and officials said that while the building might not be taken down, it will not be inhabited in the near future.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and six people, including four adults and two children, were displaced. The Fire Marshal is investigating.

