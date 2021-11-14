95-year-old woman dies in New Haven house fire: FD

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 95-year-old woman died in a house fire in New Haven Saturday morning, officials confirmed to FOX61.

Fire officials said at around 5 a.m., a medical emergency call came in from a home on Stevenson Road.

Responders found a fire at the home, according to officials. They found 95-year-old Pauline Burgos and took her out of the home and brought her to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

