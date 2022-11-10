Bond increases for man accused of shooting New Haven cop

Jose Claudio, 36, of New Haven, had his charges and bond increased because there is "such good" video evidence, according to the police chief.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million.

New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio, 36, of New Haven, had his charges and bond increased because there is "such good" video evidence.

Tuesday morning started with a couple of dozen New Haven police officers walking from the police department to New Haven Superior Court in support of the seriously injured officer.

"To see the New Haven Police Department and how they came in [to court] and they supported him, that was really nice," said April Curtis, Curry's Aunt.

"It's just the streets are just full of stuff, you know what I mean," said Efrain Rivera, a brother of the suspect.

FOX61 asked Rivera why he believes his brother felt the need to shoot Curry.

"That's what drugs do, you know," Rivera said. "It turns your mind crazy."

The suspect's family said Claudio was high on multiple drugs when he shot at Curry.

"I'm thankful that my brother is here and, you know, I would like for that guy - if he can to get the help that he needs," said Dakota Curry, officer Curry's sister.

Chad Curry thought he was simply checking out a car crash early last Friday morning on Chapel Street. That was until the driver of what was a stolen car, allegedly Claudio, took off running before opening fire.

"I need a 1 for Chad," said a responding New Haven officer in a radio transmission.

Signal 1 is code for an ambulance request. But before an ambulance could arrive, officer Curry's former brother-in-law was among the cops who transported him.

"S22 notify the hospital that we're coming in with an officer that's been shot," said Sgt. Louis DeCrescenzo in one of his radio transmissions.

"People are very proud of the job that they do and I'm very proud of Sgt. DeCrescenzo," said Chief Jacobson. "He did a great job. He did everything he could to assist Chad and he [DeCrescenzo] is out there every night helping his officers."

And Jacobson actually credited Claudio's family with being very cooperative in helping them track him down in Hartford roughly 10 hours after the shooting.

---

---

