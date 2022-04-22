Armed robbery on Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, suspects at large: Yale police

A New Haven resident was walking on the canal trail in the afternoon when he was approached by two unknown men, Yale police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale campus police are warning the university community after an armed robbery took place near the New Haven portion of the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail this week.

A New Haven resident was walking on the canal trail in the afternoon when he was approached by two unknown men, Yale police said.

The two took out a handgun, threatened the victim, and demanded what he had on him. The victim complied and the two men left toward Hamden. No physical injuries were reported.

Yale Police have increased patrols in the area as New Haven police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police at 203-946-6316 or Yale Police at 203-432-4400.

