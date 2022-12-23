Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police

Police provided an update on these investigations Friday, many of them including arrests and one providing the update on a victim.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday.

Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection to the deaths of Alfreda Youmans and Jeffrey Dotson.

Youmans and Dotson were found dead in an apartment on Winthrop Avenue on Jan. 10, 2021.

Using video surveillance and interviews with witnesses, as well as canvassing the neighborhood, investigators identified Kindred as the suspect.

Kindred is being held on a $2 million bond.

The double homicide arrest was one of several recent arrests announced by New Haven police on Friday.

Police made an arrest in a November shooting at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store, where 22-year-old Jalen Bacote of New Haven was arrested and charged with assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a firearm. A 53-year-old Wallingford man was seriously injured after being shot during the incident and is currently in stable condition.

Trevon Henley, 26, of New Haven was arrested Thursday on assault and firearm charges in connection to shots fired on Asylum Street on the morning of Dec. 8.

The suspect of an early morning shooting on Kimberley Avenue that injured one person on Dec. 13 was also arrested recently. Brandon Roche, 23, of New Haven was arrested and faces assault and firearm charges.

The last update from New Haven police stated that the victim of a Sept. 16 shooting on Atwater Street had since died from his injuries. Kenneth Cloud, 46, of Seymour, died from his gunshot injuries on Thursday. Police continue to investigate the now-deadly shooting.

