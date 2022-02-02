New Haven school teacher accused of pulling student's hair during altercation, police say

Jennifer Wells-Jackson, a 49-year-old from New Haven, was taken into custody after police officers were dispatched to King Robinson Magnet School.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven teacher who was arrested after an incident at a local school on Tuesday allegedly pulled a student by the hair during an altercation, police revealed Wednesday.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, of New Haven, was taken into custody after police officers were dispatched to King Robinson Magnet School around 3:44 p.m. for a report of an assault.

According to police, Wells-Jackson was involved in an altercation with a 12-year-old student in which she allegedly pulled the student by the hair. The student did not report any serious injuries and declined medical attention.

Wells-Jackson was arrested and charged with the risk of injury to a minor and break of peace in the second degree. She was released on a $20,000 bond.

New Haven Public School officials issued a statement after the incident on Tuesday, saying the staff member was arrested for posing a risk to a minor.

“The district takes student safety very seriously. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department,” officials said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation with the student nor what Wells-Jackson’s job title was at the school.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.