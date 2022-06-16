Avelo Airlines fights inflation with 50% off sale

Avelo is also offering three daily flights to Orlando from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Avelo Airlines is offering a 50% off sale for flights to all 14 of the airline's popular destinations to help combat inflation.

The new 50% off fares must be booked by June 23, at AveloAir.com using the promo code: HALFOFF. There are no blackout dates and travel must be completed by November 9.

“This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Our purpose is to Inspire Travel by helping our customers save money so they can travel more. By offering 50% off our already everyday low fares, we want to help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time.”

Avelo is also making it more convenient to get to Orlando from Connecticut with up to three daily flights from Tweed-New Haven Airport on a more spacious jetliner.

Avelo Airlines currently serves 14 nonstop destinations from Tweed:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Chicago, IL (via MDW)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Fort Myers (RSW)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

Orlando (MCO)

Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU

Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Tampa (TPA)

Washington / Baltimore (via BWI)

West Palm Beach (PBI)

Wilmington, NC (ILM) – service begins at the end of June

